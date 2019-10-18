Services
Milwaukee - Born August 8, 2019 and passed away October 11, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Wife and soulmate, Nancy is heart-broken by their parting. Predeceased by his parents Ken and Dorothy and great-granddaughter Kim. Brother of Jerry (Gloria), Dianne (Greg), Ken (Crystal) and Cindy (Doug). Father of Greg (Nora), Jeff (Susan), and Lisa. Further survived by many grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and friends that touched Gene's Life. The family expresses gratitude to many at Aurora plus other medical and rehab personnel, especially at Mitchell Manor. Special thanks to the angels at Ruth House for comfort and peace in Gene's final days. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

"...Your time has come to shine..."

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
