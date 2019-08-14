|
Helnes, Eugene C. Passed peacefully on August 9, 2019 with his family by his side at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Sandy for 31 years. Loving dad of Gene (MaryJo), Cathy Binon and Jeff (Linda) Helnes. Step-father of Bob (Donna) Cawood and Dennis (Melody) Cawood. Further survived by grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Eugene proudly served in the US Airforce. He retired from Siemens-Allis after 30 years of dedicated service. Visitation will be on Saturday August 17, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, N88 W17658 Christman Rd. in Menomonee Falls, from 10am until the Memorial Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or the Community Outreach Health Clinic at Community Memorial Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019