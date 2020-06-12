Rev. Eugene D. WinklerBorn to Eternal Life on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved brother of Mary Ann Kotras. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Fr. Winkler was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Amelia Winkler; his brother and his wife, Richard (Jane) Winkler. His sisters and their husbands, Marguerite (Anthony) Dworzak and Lillian (George) Shain, and by his brother-in-law George Kotras.A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, June 12 at St. Mary Catholic Faith Community. Most Reverend Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki officiating. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Clement Manor for their loving care. If so desired, Memorials to St. Francis Seminary appreciated.