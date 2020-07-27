1/
Eugene "Gene" Dallapiazza
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene "Gene" Dallapiazza

Ashford - Gene Dallapiazza, age 80, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 at Froedtert St. Joseph Hospital in West Bend.

Gene was born on Nov. 13, 1939 in Milwaukee to Joseph and Avrina Dallapiazza (Onestinghel). He graduated from Messmer High School in 1958. He married Janet Reimer on Aug. 20, 1960 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Milwaukee.

Visitation from Sun. Aug. 2, 2020 from 1-3 PM at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St. (Hwy 33) - West Bend, WI 53095). Memorial Service at 3 PM.

See full notice and guestbook at www.myrhum-patten.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
Send Flowers
AUG
2
Memorial service
03:00 PM
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved