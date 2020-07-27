Eugene "Gene" Dallapiazza
Ashford - Gene Dallapiazza, age 80, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 at Froedtert St. Joseph Hospital in West Bend.
Gene was born on Nov. 13, 1939 in Milwaukee to Joseph and Avrina Dallapiazza (Onestinghel). He graduated from Messmer High School in 1958. He married Janet Reimer on Aug. 20, 1960 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Milwaukee.
Visitation from Sun. Aug. 2, 2020 from 1-3 PM at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St. (Hwy 33) - West Bend, WI 53095). Memorial Service at 3 PM.
See full notice and guestbook at www.myrhum-patten.com
.