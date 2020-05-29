Eugene F. Schuelke
Entered into Eternal Life on May 29, 2020 at age 91. Loving husband to the late Dorothy for 46 years. Loving father of Eric and grandfather of Erica. Further survived by other family and friends.
Per his wishes no services will be held.
Entered into Eternal Life on May 29, 2020 at age 91. Loving husband to the late Dorothy for 46 years. Loving father of Eric and grandfather of Erica. Further survived by other family and friends.
Per his wishes no services will be held.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.