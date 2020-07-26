Eugene "Gene" FormoloBorn to Eternal Life on July 23, 2020, age 81. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years Judith. Beloved dad of MaryJo (Matthew) Wernet, Paula (Michael) Gotthardt and Angela (Ryan) Jones. Loving grandpa of Justin, John, Madeline, Joe, Isaac, Joanna, Lily, Ava, Dominic, Jack, Ella, Emma and Hannah. Brother of Patricia (the late Harold) Kytola and the late Frank Formolo. Brother-in-law of Alice Formolo, Patricia (the late John) Weber and the late Peter Alwin. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Monday, July 27 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Vigil service at 6:30 PM. Due to Coronavirus gathering restrictions Gene's Funeral Mass is private. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mass intentions are appreciated.Gene served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and was very patriotic throughout his life. He retired from DRS Technologies with over 40 years of dedicated service. He was a devout Catholic, devoted husband, loving dad and grandpa, beloved uncle, brother and friend. He will be dearly missed.