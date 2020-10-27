1/1
Eugene G. "Geno" Lipowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene "Geno" G. Lipowski

passed away on October 24, 2020 at the age of 86 years. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Mary (nee Joncas). Loving father of Mark (Erin Brogni). Proud grandfather of Cassandra (Paul) Mutch. Brother of Julius, Chester, Regina, Sophie, Raymond, Aloysius, Edwin, Sylvester, Sylvia, Harry, and Irene. Further survived by his brother-in-law Tom Joncas, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Geno was a very caring and loving father, grandfather, and friend to all who met him.

Visitation will be at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00PM-7:00PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved