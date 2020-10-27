Eugene "Geno" G. Lipowskipassed away on October 24, 2020 at the age of 86 years. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Mary (nee Joncas). Loving father of Mark (Erin Brogni). Proud grandfather of Cassandra (Paul) Mutch. Brother of Julius, Chester, Regina, Sophie, Raymond, Aloysius, Edwin, Sylvester, Sylvia, Harry, and Irene. Further survived by his brother-in-law Tom Joncas, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.Geno was a very caring and loving father, grandfather, and friend to all who met him.Visitation will be at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00PM-7:00PM.