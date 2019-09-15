|
Eugene "Gene" Grant
Gone too soon September 13, 2019 at the age of 68 years. Loving husband of Barb (nee Suvaka) for 47 years. Proud father of Jennifer (Mark) Braunreiter and Matthew (Shannon). Cherished grandpa of Julian, Preston and Jacob. Dear brother of Judith Lex, Kathy Ganther, Joan and Bill. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Visitation Thursday, September 19 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019