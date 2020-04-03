Services
Zwaska Funeral Home - Milwaukee
4900 W. Bradley Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53223
(414) 354-5330
For more information about
Eugene Grossmann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Grossmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene "Gene" Grossmann


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene "Gene" Grossmann Notice
Eugene "Gene" Grossmann

Mequon, WI - Age 92. Embarked on his final walk in the woods on April 1, 2020. He lived and walks now as a totally free man. Loved and missed by all. Lord, treat him as well as he treated others. Beloved husband of Ruth I. (nee Pahl) and late wives Margaret (nee Kane) and Karlen (nee Clajus). Dear father of Maryann (John) Seegert, Laura (the late James) Wickey, and his late daughters Lillian, Rachel, and Debra. Grandfather of Jessica, Kelly, the late Carl, and John Seegert; Ashly, Valerie, and Justin Wickey. Step father of the late Linda (the late Jerome) Tuszkiewicz, and Craig Hossalla (Janice Coakly). Step-grandfather of Tamara Strande and Rebecca Hossalla. Brother-in-law of Naomi (Lawrence) Dickelmann and the late Jerome Sautbine. Also survived by great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Private services will be held for the family.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline