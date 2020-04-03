|
Eugene "Gene" Grossmann
Mequon, WI - Age 92. Embarked on his final walk in the woods on April 1, 2020. He lived and walks now as a totally free man. Loved and missed by all. Lord, treat him as well as he treated others. Beloved husband of Ruth I. (nee Pahl) and late wives Margaret (nee Kane) and Karlen (nee Clajus). Dear father of Maryann (John) Seegert, Laura (the late James) Wickey, and his late daughters Lillian, Rachel, and Debra. Grandfather of Jessica, Kelly, the late Carl, and John Seegert; Ashly, Valerie, and Justin Wickey. Step father of the late Linda (the late Jerome) Tuszkiewicz, and Craig Hossalla (Janice Coakly). Step-grandfather of Tamara Strande and Rebecca Hossalla. Brother-in-law of Naomi (Lawrence) Dickelmann and the late Jerome Sautbine. Also survived by great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Private services will be held for the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020