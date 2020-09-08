1/1
Eugene H. "Gene" Beerbaum
1926 - 2020
Eugene H. "Gene" Beerbaum

Milwaukee - A kind and gentle soul, Eugene Henry Beerbaum, died peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 94. Gene was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 23, 1926 to Henry and Mabel (Heidenreich) Beerbaum. He graduated from Pewaukee High School and enlisted in the Navy during WWII. After the war Gene attended UW Madison where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and then worked at Komar Laboratories in the 3rd Ward. In his senior year at UW Madison Gene also met his life partner Robert Hills. Gene and Bob were together for a remarkable 67 years. The last 43 years of their life together Gene's eye and passion for gardening found it's calling at their eight acre estate, Little Meadowmere, in Mequon. Friends and family recall with delight the wonderful dinner gatherings and garden tours hosted by Gene and Bob. For many years they sought warmth and sunshine during Wisconsin winters at their properties in Palm Springs, CA and in Hawaii. Bob died in 2017 and then Gene began his life transitions with admirable patience and acceptance. The last three years of his life Gene lived at Alexian Village. Gene's final resting place will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials can be made in honor of Gene's life to the Alzheimer's Association or the Human Rights Campaign. Gene is survived by nieces, a nephew and many close friends who loved him dearly and hold close to their hearts many decades of wonderful memories. Due to the current pandemic, a private funeral will be held at this time - but those that knew him best - will make themselves a stiff dry brandy manhattan with one olive - and toast him!






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
