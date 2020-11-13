Eugene H. Fake "Gene"
Born into Eternal Life on Monday, November 9th 2020 at age 79 after surgery and complications of COVID-19. Loving husband of Patricia C. Fake (Nee Pacetti) for 57 years. Cherished father of Julie Nejedlo (Steve), Christopher Fake (Melissa), Cynthia Meier, Elizabeth Nejedlo (Marcus), and Stephen Fake (Angela). Loved brother of Kay Flucke (Nee Fake) and special grandfather of Quianna Nejedlo, Peter Meier, Dominick Kollmann, Keanen Pham, and 6 other grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 21, from 9am-12pm at St. Francis Borgia Church (North) 1375 Covered Bridge Rd, Cedarburg, WI. Mass of Christian Burial at Noon. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association
in Gene's name.