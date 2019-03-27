|
|
Rafalski, Eugene H. Born into eternal life on March 25, 2019 at the age of 85. Loving son of the late Alois and Bertha. Dear brother of the late Norman (Irene), the late Allen (Dorothy), Kathleen (the late Donald) Langworthy and Ronald R. Rafalski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Eugene will be laid to rest at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee. Eugene loved music, especially playing his trumpet, and being with his friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to Eugene's nephews Delbert and Nathan and friends Carol and Jan for their loving support as well as Aurora Hospice Care for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aurora Hospice are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019