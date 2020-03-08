|
Eugene Henry Bartkowski
Wauwatosa - Died peacefully in his sleep on March 4, 2020, at the age of 86. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Margaret Mary Bartkowski, and his beloved children, Mary Beth (Mark Aasen), Michael (Mary) Bartkowski, Ellen (John Lynch), Bill (Cathy) Bartkowski and Trish (Dan Ryan); as well as 14 grandchildren, Claire, Maggie, and Eric Aasen; Megan, Matt, and Will Bartkowski; Lucy, Nora, and Willa Lynch; Ella and Jack Bartkowski; and Molly, Ben, and Cate Ryan. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Babler and a wide circle of extended family and friends.
Gene was a gentle man, an eternal optimist, and a true friend to many. He was born and raised in the Riverwest neighborhood of Milwaukee where he attended Saint Casimir's Elementary School and Riverside High School. He served his country in the United States Army and earned a degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He enjoyed a long and celebrated career as an insurance claims expert and was held in high esteem by colleagues and clients alike.
In March of 1957, on what he always referred to as "the best day of my life," he attended a Saint Mary's Nursing School dance and met his "true love at first sight." Gene and Mary were unbeatable bridge partners who remained devoted to each other in marriage and parenthood for 59 joyful years.
For Gene, family was first. He loved music and dancing, fishing, gardening, running, cycling, playing bridge and sheepshead, the Packers, coaching his children's teams, and DIY home improvement projects. He was a man of integrity and faith and a devoted member of Christ King Parish where he sang in the choir for decades. His kindness, warmth, and love of life brought meaning and joy to all who knew him. "How sweet it is!"
Visitation will be at CHRIST KING PARISH, 2612 N Swan Blvd, Wauwatosa on Saturday, March 14 from 9:30-11:15 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the American Diabetes Association. www.diabetes.org/donate
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020