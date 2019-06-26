|
Herrick, Eugene "Gene" Was reunited with his beloved wife Dorothy (nee Kosmowski) on June 22, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving father of Greg (Ruth), Cheryl (Robert) Corey, and Paulette Schwartz. Grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of many. Dear brother of Norbert. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Friday, June 28 starting at 9AM until time of service at 11AM. Burial to follow at Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2019