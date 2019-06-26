Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Herrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene "Gene" Herrick

Notice Condolences Flowers

Eugene "Gene" Herrick Notice
Herrick, Eugene "Gene" Was reunited with his beloved wife Dorothy (nee Kosmowski) on June 22, 2019 at the age of 94. Loving father of Greg (Ruth), Cheryl (Robert) Corey, and Paulette Schwartz. Grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of many. Dear brother of Norbert. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Friday, June 28 starting at 9AM until time of service at 11AM. Burial to follow at Forest Home Cemetery.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline