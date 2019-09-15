|
Eugene I. "Geno" Nowak
New Berlin - Passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Gladys. Lovingly survived by his niece and caregiver Marilyn (David) Matheus and Debra Leanna. Further survived by many other nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Geno retired from MMSD after many years of service, served his country in the US Army, and was an avid bowler and golfer.
Visitation on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the MAX A SASS & SONS MISSION HILLS CHAPEL, 8910 W. Drexel Avenue, Franklin from 11am until the time of service at 1pm. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cancer Research appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019