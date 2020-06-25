Eugene J. D'Aoust
Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on June 20, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Loving father of Gene, Jacqueline (Andrés) D'Aoust-Trevino, James, Mary Jo (Dan) LeTendre, and Jeanine (Tom) Schoen. Cherished grandpa of Andy, Alexandro, Monica (Ken), Jacob, John, Joseph, Randall, Martin, and Nathan. Brother of the late Isabelle Derse. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. in Brookfield from 1 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020.
In lieu of flowers donations to Wounded Warrior Project or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.