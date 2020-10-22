1/
Eugene J. Milosch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene J. Milosch

Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, October 18, 2020 age 82 years. He is survived by his beloved wife Rita Milosch (nee Hodorowski). Loving dad of Debbie (Paul) Bartlett, Jeff (Jackie) Milosch, Sandy Jends, Greg (Mary) Milosch and Karen (Brian) Shull. Dearest Grandfather of Tony (Lindsey) Milosch and Mindy (Nick) Juan, Michael and Sarah Bartlett, Wyatt, Garrett and Colton Milosch, Austin and Zachary Shull. Brother of the late Donald (Rita) Milosch. Uncle of Sue (Mark) Herrick. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Sunday, November 1 from 10:00 am-11:45 am. Memorial service will begin at 12 Noon. For everyone's safety, the maximum number of people at any given point will be 50 and masks are required. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Eugene graduated from Milwaukee Boys Tech. He worked as an electric motor assembler and supervisor at Louis Allis (Magnatec) for 40 years. He loved camping, fishing, backyard gardening, and especially cherished his time with his wife Rita (united 60 years) and family. Eugene will be greatly missed by his family and everyone who knew him.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved