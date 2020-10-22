Eugene J. MiloschBorn to Eternal Life on Sunday, October 18, 2020 age 82 years. He is survived by his beloved wife Rita Milosch (nee Hodorowski). Loving dad of Debbie (Paul) Bartlett, Jeff (Jackie) Milosch, Sandy Jends, Greg (Mary) Milosch and Karen (Brian) Shull. Dearest Grandfather of Tony (Lindsey) Milosch and Mindy (Nick) Juan, Michael and Sarah Bartlett, Wyatt, Garrett and Colton Milosch, Austin and Zachary Shull. Brother of the late Donald (Rita) Milosch. Uncle of Sue (Mark) Herrick. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Family and friends will gather at the funeral home on Sunday, November 1 from 10:00 am-11:45 am. Memorial service will begin at 12 Noon. For everyone's safety, the maximum number of people at any given point will be 50 and masks are required. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.Eugene graduated from Milwaukee Boys Tech. He worked as an electric motor assembler and supervisor at Louis Allis (Magnatec) for 40 years. He loved camping, fishing, backyard gardening, and especially cherished his time with his wife Rita (united 60 years) and family. Eugene will be greatly missed by his family and everyone who knew him.