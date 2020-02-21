|
|
Eugene J. Narlock
Harland & Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life February 18th, 2020, at age 92. He peacefully passed at Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI.
Beloved husband of the late Malitta (Hofschield). He is survived by his daughter Patricia Klug (Robert Klug), proud grandfather to Stephanie Hagey (Foster Hagey) and Erin Kircher (Jay Kircher), and great-grandchildren Caleb Kircher, Kaia Kircher and Graham Hagey. Also survived by sister June Verdin and cherished nieces and nephews.
Eugene was preceded in death by daughter Betty Hess (Narlock), parents John and Sophie (Mytko) Narloch, sister Lorraine Orlikowski and brother Donald Narloch.
Eugene "Gene" loved his family, his country, fishing and photography. He devoted his life to helping so many in their time of need and shared his Christian faith with countless acquaintances. He was an Industrial Electrician for 30 years at American Motors in Milwaukee.
Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Sunday, February 23rd, 1:00 PM - 3:45 PM with memorial service at 4:00 PM.
Private burial on Feb 24th at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020