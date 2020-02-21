Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Narlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene J. Narlock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene J. Narlock Notice
Eugene J. Narlock

Harland & Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life February 18th, 2020, at age 92. He peacefully passed at Angel's Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI.

Beloved husband of the late Malitta (Hofschield). He is survived by his daughter Patricia Klug (Robert Klug), proud grandfather to Stephanie Hagey (Foster Hagey) and Erin Kircher (Jay Kircher), and great-grandchildren Caleb Kircher, Kaia Kircher and Graham Hagey. Also survived by sister June Verdin and cherished nieces and nephews.

Eugene was preceded in death by daughter Betty Hess (Narlock), parents John and Sophie (Mytko) Narloch, sister Lorraine Orlikowski and brother Donald Narloch.

Eugene "Gene" loved his family, his country, fishing and photography. He devoted his life to helping so many in their time of need and shared his Christian faith with countless acquaintances. He was an Industrial Electrician for 30 years at American Motors in Milwaukee.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, Sunday, February 23rd, 1:00 PM - 3:45 PM with memorial service at 4:00 PM.

Private burial on Feb 24th at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline