|
|
Eugene J. "Gene" Shields
Entered Eternal Life on February 11, 2020 at the age of 87. Resident of Glendale. Beloved husband for 54 years of the late Louise (nee Seidl) Shields. Loving father of Steven (Kitty) Shields of Milwaukee and Lisa Shields of Manassas, VA. Proud grandfather of Anna and Rosie. Dear brother of James (Patricia) Shields of Rome, NY and Bette Cody of Kissimmee, FL. Predeceased by his loving parents and 4 siblings. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends.
Gene was born and raised in the Bronx, NY. He enjoyed dancing the hornpipe back in his whaling days. An avid fan of the Boston Celtics, and St. Louis Cardinals, his great joy was attending the games of his granddaughters. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his family and all whose lives he touched.
The family would like to thank the staff at both St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus and Froedtert Hospital, for the kind, loving care that Gene received from them.
Private family services will be held. Memorials in Gene's name may be made to Holy Family School, 4849 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay, WI 53217 or to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020