Eugene "Geno" JaskolskiCaledonia -Eugene A. (Geno) JaskolskiCaledonia - Geno was born into eternal life on June 23, 2020. He was with us for 85 wonderful years. Beloved husband of Barbara for 63 years. Loving dad of Glenn (Rose), Cheryl (Bill), Patti (Tom) and Jo. Proud grandpa of Anthony and Steven, Brian, and Andy and Kristin (Matt). Even prouder GGPA of James and Paul, and Henry and Baby Girl B. Geno loved life. He had a big caring heart and enjoyed talking with and helping everyone he met. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, neighbors and relatives. Private services were held.