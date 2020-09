Eugene "Gene" K. BraunWaukesha - Age 76, died unexpectedly on Wed., Sept. 23, 2020. Born in Milwaukee on Dec. 13, 1943 to Walter K. and Helen (nee Braselmann) Braun. Survived by his wife Suzanne (nee Freeberg), daughters Denise (Dennis, Sr.) Stodola and Alayna Braun; grandchildren Dennis (Pam) Stodola, Jr. and Jonathan (Alexandra Hardesty) Fischer; his sister June Leibowits, other relatives and friends. Burial will be held on Tue., Sept. 29, 2020 at 1PM at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave. in Waukesha. Please meet at the cemetery office. Memorials to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society , 420 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202, JDRF, 3333 N. Mayfair Rd. Ste 107, Wauwatosa, WI 53222 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Masks or face coverings will be required at the cemetery.