Eugene KaminskiMilwaukee - Born to eternal life on November 16, 2020 and reunited with the love of his life, Patricia, his wife of 53 years. "Big G" (as his granddaughter renamed him) leaves behind his loving daughter, Susan Schaubel; his buddy, favorite nurse, and son in law Chris; and his best friend in the world, his granddaughter Caitlyn.What a wonderful life it was! Gene was a cowboy, World War II sailor, printer, church volunteer, and world traveler. Always quick with a joke or a silly tease, no one ever left Gene without a smile on their face. His kindness and compassion touched many lives. Gene was a humble yet extraordinary man, a friend to all.Gene was born in Milwaukee on May 21, 1927, the day Lucky Lindbergh landed his solo trans-Atlantic flight in Paris, making the day doubly remarkable. Some of Gene's first memories were of speaking Polish in kindergarten at St. Stanislaus'— the nuns didn't insist on English until first grade—and riding on his father's shoulders to the Prohibition-era candy store, which also provided hip flask refills of bootleg liquor. ("Even for the neighbor beat cops," he recalled). Later, after Prohibition ended, Gene always got a twinkle in his eye when he talked about being sent to the corner tavern to bring home a bucket of beer, but coming back only after he drank all the foam off the top.At 17, Gene and a buddy hitchhiked down Route 66, where he took a job as a West Texas cowboy. He rounded up and roped cattle, did repairs on the ranch and once removed a rattlesnake from the bunkhouse. Gene returned to Milwaukee to enlist in the Navy early in 1945. Stationed in the Philippines on a floating ship repair superstructure, he emerged unscathed after he dove off the top - 50 feet high - on a dare. Returning to Milwaukee after the war, he was always proud of what his generation had accomplished and celebrated the hard-won victory with his friends and family in the happy post war years.Gene had long been sweet on a neighborhood girl, Patricia Dillman, and on August 11, 1952, they were married. They lived happily as the years passed, and Gene devoted himself to both sides of his family, frequently driving the ladies around for Sunday errands while missing his beloved Packers games in the dark days before DVRs.His much-loved daughter, Susan Mary, arrived later in their marriage - and Gene continued to remind her, even into this year, that she still shows up with minutes to spare. Susan had a deep and loving relationship with her mother, but she was always 'Daddy's Little Girl". She became Gene's best friend and partner in crime. He taught her to swim and skate, took her to the circus and parades, drove her to her many after school activities, came to every theater performance, and beamed with pride at her many academic accomplishments.Years later, Gene put both Susan and Patricia through college and loved to show off pictures of his girls' graduations. The family had the opportunity to travel to London, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles together. Gene and Susan even celebrated the New Year by attending the Rose Bowl Game together in 2000.Sadly, late in their marriage, Patricia suffered from serious heart disease. Gene cared for Pat's medical needs with deep devotion during her last years and that devotion was a tribute to their love. After Pat passed away, Gene took much solace in his faith and from the love of his family. He especially enjoyed spending Sunday's watching Packer games with his brother Gerald or visiting his sister, Loretta.His life brightened immeasurably when his granddaughter, Caitlyn, arrived. She became Gene's new best friend and partner in silliness. Still in good health well into his 80's, Gene did everything with Catie. When she was little, they got down on the floor and played games, put together puzzles and relived Gene's cowboy days with Grandpa playing the role of horsey. As she got a little bigger, he loved spending summer evenings watching Catie play T-Ball. He delighted in her performances in school plays and dance recitals. He often said how blessed he was to see her grow into the young lady that she is. Gene was thrilled that Caitlyn embodied the values that he found so important: compassion, generosity, and reaching out to those who were forgotten or friendless. Gene celebrated with her when she was picked to be a teacher's assistant at her dance academy, working with toddlers and students just starting school. Until the very end, Catie and Gene shared laugher and jokes every night, bringing him so much happiness.Susan loves one story that truly demonstrated who her father was. While working near the Day Care Center at Quad/Graphics, he met a little boy having trouble with his wheelchair. He asked Gene to fix it. Gene said no - he would help the little boy fix it himself. Gene showed the boy where the problem was, gave him a can of oil and showed him where to apply it. His mother came in soon after, and the boy wheeled quickly to her, yelling proudly, "Mom, I can fix my chair myself now!" His mother cried and thanked Gene. Humble as ever, Gene told her that he didn't do anything and that her little guy was the real mechanic. Whenever he went by the Day Care, the kids would yell out for "Grandpa Gene" and tell him what they did that day.Gene is also survived by countless loving nieces, nephews, family members, friends, neighbors and medical caregivers of all ages. He treasured each of them. As Gene would do for them at St. Veronica's, may they light candles for him in their hearts.A funeral mass and a life celebration will be scheduled later next year when we can all gather in safety. For now, raise a glass of your favorite beverage and say a prayer for Big G. Don't forget to smile and do something kind in his memory."Night, Night, Big G. We love you more."