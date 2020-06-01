Eugene L. AndersonWas called home to the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Beverly. Loving father of Jeffrey (Kadi) Anderson, Kim (Robert) Terrell, Randy (Karen) Anderson and Ricky (Tomoko) Anderson. Further survived by 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.Private family service and burial to be held.In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Benediction Lutheran Church, 8475 West Fond du lac Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53325.A special thanks to the caring staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of our dad."Grief never ends, but it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It's the price of love."