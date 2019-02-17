Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Bernadette Parish
8200 West Denver Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Bernadette Parish
8200 West Denver Avenue
Milwaukee, WI
Brown, Eugene L. Completed his journey on February 1, 2019 at the age of 81 years after his battle with cancer. He has joined his loving wife Marguerite (nee Murphy) along with his daughter Deborah Gannon and son Thomas Brown. Loving father of James and Steven Brown and father-in-law of Joseph Gannon and Karen Brown. Special grandfather to Daniel, Matthew (Amy) and Anthony (Courtney) Gannon, Bethany (Michael) Schmid, Jennifer, Kevin, Brian and Eric (Alyssa) Brown, and Murphy and Kennedy Brown. Great-grandfather of Jacob, Caleb, Mason, Brayden, Stella and Benjamin Gannon, and Parker, Bailey and Skylar Brown. Fond brother of Marilyn (Robert) Servais, Michael Brown and Joan (Fabian ) Gutierrez. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Magdalene Brown and daughter-in-law Sandra Brown. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Born in La Crosse, WI, Gene and Meg raised their family in Milwaukee, WI. They retired to Florida and Black River Falls, WI, then settled in Fredonia, WI. Gene served in the US Coast Guard for 4 years and the Milwaukee Police Department for 30 years retiring as a Detective and a member of the Bomb Squad. The family would like to thank Dr. Allen Torkelson and the staff at Aurora Grafton Cancer Center along with the staffs at Horizon Hospice and Forest Haven Assisted Living in Fredonia for the care they have given Dad. Memorial gathering Sat. Feb. 23, 2019 from 10am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon, all at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 8200 W. Denver Ave. Burial in La Crosse, WI at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019
