|
|
Kling, Eugene L. Passed away peacefully on Tues., March 19, 2019 at the age of 90. He rejoins his wife, Bernice and his siblings in Heaven. Eugene will be remembered by his daughter, Lori Barczak; grandsons, Eric and Michael (Nicole) Budziszewski; great-grandchildren, Lucas, David, Clarie, Brady and Jaxson. He is further survived by a sister, Marilyn Troyer; brother, Ken (Doris) Kling, other relatives and friends. Eugene has been a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Oak Creek. He also volunteered after retirement at the old Trinity Memorial Hospital for many years. A visitation for Eugene will be held on Mon. March 25, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 6700 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154. Entombment will be private.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019