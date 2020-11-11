1/
Eugene L. Schumacher
Eugene L. Schumacher

Greenfield - Age 88, November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Nowak). Loving father of Debbie Katrichis, Joni Cook, Jane (Matt) Hemstreet and John Hanson. Dearest grandfather of Brittany (Jerry) Certain, Dana (Mitch) Bennett, Rachel Cook, Katherine Hemstreet, Jason (Kayla) Katrichis and Samantha Hemstreet. Great-grandfather of Michelle, Vanessa and Charlotte Certain and Everly Bennett. Brother of the late Franklin (the late Jenny) Schumacher. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Eugene served in the US Navy, retired from the US Post Office, and loved fishing. Private family services were held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
