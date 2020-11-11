Eugene L. SchumacherGreenfield - Age 88, November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Nowak). Loving father of Debbie Katrichis, Joni Cook, Jane (Matt) Hemstreet and John Hanson. Dearest grandfather of Brittany (Jerry) Certain, Dana (Mitch) Bennett, Rachel Cook, Katherine Hemstreet, Jason (Kayla) Katrichis and Samantha Hemstreet. Great-grandfather of Michelle, Vanessa and Charlotte Certain and Everly Bennett. Brother of the late Franklin (the late Jenny) Schumacher. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Eugene served in the US Navy, retired from the US Post Office, and loved fishing. Private family services were held.