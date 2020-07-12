Eugene L. SzklarskiMilwaukee - Born to eternal life on July 10, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving husband of the late Leona (nee Blahnik). Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Mary (nee Stalinski); beloved brother of Edward, Sigmund, Steven, Harry, Laura Burns and Irene Brost. Survived by many cherished nephews, nieces, extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.Eugene served in WWII with all his brothers. He was a retiree of Allen Bradley where he met his love, Leona. He dearly loved his family, especially Ma. He enjoyed gambling, traveling, golfing, volleyball and basketball.Visitation will be held at St. Adalbert's Catholic Cemetery Chapel on Thursday, July 16 from 1 pm until time of service at 2 pm. Masks are required. Donations in memory of Eugene to Blessed Sacrament Church. Special thanks to the caregivers at Lutheran Home.