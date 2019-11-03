Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH
12700 W. Howard Ave.
New Berlin, WI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH
12700 W. Howard Ave.
New Berlin, WI
New Berlin - Born to Eternal Life at age 93 on October 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Sally (nee Dieterle). Father of Barbara (Fred) Gelhaus, Peter, and William (Rebecca) Landgraf. Proud grandfather of Sally Mae (Corey) Nazer, Ben (Maggie) Gelhaus, Cassandra (Jordan) Hooyman, William Gelhaus, and Madeleine Landgraf; and great-grandfather of Everlee, Olive, Ike, Upton, Winsley. Dear brother of Carol (Robert) Schumacher. He was preceded in death by siblings Charlotte Galbari, Virgil Landgraf, Rodger Landgraf, Clayton Landgraf, and Janet Howden.

Eugene was a WWII veteran, serving in the US Army Air Corps. He was a teacher at West Allis Central High School for 34 years before retiring.

Visitation at ST. ELIZABETH ANN SETON CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12700 W. Howard Ave., New Berlin, on Saturday, November 9, from 9-10:45AM. Funeral Mass at 11AM. Committal to follow at Highland Memorial Park. A special thank you to the staff at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019
