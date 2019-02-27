|
Markowiak, Eugene "Geno" February 2, 1936 - February 10, 2019 Markowiak, Eugene "Geno" peacefully passed on February 10, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Karen (nee Heinrichs) for 59 years. Loving father of Ken, Geno, and Linda Ladd. Loving brother of Robert (Sherry) Markowiak and brother-in-law of Helen Markowiak and Audrey Chramosta. Loving father-in-law of Carrie. Riding Buddy of Don & Frank. Further survived by his loving companion Molly, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and other relatives and many friends. Geno joins his son, Richard, his daughter-in-law Kim and other family and friends in heaven. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1 pm until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2 PM at ST. MARTIN OF TOURS CATHOLIC CHURCH (7963 S 116th St, Franklin).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019