Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Markowiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene "Geno" Markowiak

Notice Condolences Flowers

Eugene "Geno" Markowiak Notice
Markowiak, Eugene "Geno" February 2, 1936 - February 10, 2019 Markowiak, Eugene "Geno" peacefully passed on February 10, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Karen (nee Heinrichs) for 59 years. Loving father of Ken, Geno, and Linda Ladd. Loving brother of Robert (Sherry) Markowiak and brother-in-law of Helen Markowiak and Audrey Chramosta. Loving father-in-law of Carrie. Riding Buddy of Don & Frank. Further survived by his loving companion Molly, 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and other relatives and many friends. Geno joins his son, Richard, his daughter-in-law Kim and other family and friends in heaven. Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1 pm until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2 PM at ST. MARTIN OF TOURS CATHOLIC CHURCH (7963 S 116th St, Franklin).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.