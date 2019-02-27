Services
Eugene P. Carmody

Carmody, Eugene P. At age 85, he Entered into Eternal Life joining his wife Lois of 46 years. He was preceded in death by his sons Jeffrey and Michael. Father of Barbara Carmody (Glenn) and Steve (Theresa) Carmody. Grandfather of 14, great-grandfather of 24 and great-great-grandfather of 2. Special friend of Judy Lundquist. Further survived by additional family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 28, from 4-6:45PM. Funeral service 7PM. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park on Friday, March 1, 10AM, meet in green.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
