Eugene P. "Gene" Zylka
Hubertus - Went home to the Lord on Nov. 7, 2020. Age 81 years. Loving husband of Mary (nee Graef) for 57 years. Dear dad of Keith (Tanya) and Patricia (Tim) Fink. Very proud grandpa of John Zylka, Rebecca, Cassandra, and Nicholas Fink. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Zylka, his brothers, Arnold, Harold (the late Dorothy), Rudy (the late Delores), and Jack (the late Jean) Zylka. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thurs. Nov. 12 at St. Gabriel Parish, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus at 12 Noon. Visitation will be at the Church from 11 AM until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow Mass at St. Hubert's Church Cemetery, Hubertus. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Salvation Army, The Milwaukee Rescue Mission, The National Kidney Foundation
or St. Gabriel Parish would be appreciated. Gene began his career at American Motors and then with A.O. Smith and Tower Automotive where he spent 31 years. He loved being up north with his family for summer vacations.