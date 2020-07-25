My deepest sympathies to the entire Plitt family; Geno, Kelly, the grandkids and a big warm hug to Joan. Gene was not only a super person he was a great boss and yes I'd call him a friend. He always had time for me to talk about work, things going on and especially the Badgers. Lots of great memories. Gene will be sorely missed. It was a pleasure to be his employee for 36 years.

Pete Meyer

Coworker