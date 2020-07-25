1/1
Eugene "Gene" Plitt
Eugene "Gene" Plitt

Muskego - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday; July 21, 2020 at the age of 86. Devoted and loving husband of Joan (nee Parker). Proud father of Geno (Juli) and Kelly Plitt. Proud grandfather of Corinna, Natalie, Jonah, Nicole and Logan. Son of the late Eugene "Pat" and Mary Plitt. Brother of the late Audrey Platto and the late Betty Schumacher. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Gene was an entrepreneur who served as owner and CEO of Bay View Industries, which he helped start with his father and worked at his entire life.

Growing up in Bay View, Gene was a talented athlete, playing football, track and swimming at Bay View high school. He went on to letter in Track at UW Madison where he graduated with a degree in Business. While at Madison he joined the ROTC. After college he served three years in the US Air Force as a Navigator during the Korean Conflict attaining a rank of First Lieutenant.

While he was stationed at Forbes Air Force Base in Kansas, Gene met the love of his life, Joan, with whom he enjoyed 62 loving years of marriage. Gene and Joan raised their family in Greendale, and later moved to Muskego.

Gene had a lifelong passion for Golf, a thrilling highlight of which was when he birdied the "Road Hole" at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Gene had a kind and gentle disposition and was highly regarded by everyone whom had the pleasure to know him. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and was extremely supportive of his family and friends. He will be deeply missed, leaving behind many fond memories.

A Life Celebration will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, feel free to send a donation to: www.seasonsfoundation.org

Seasons Hospice Foundation

6400 Shafer Ct

Suite 700,

Rosemont, IL 60018






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the entire Plitt family; Geno, Kelly, the grandkids and a big warm hug to Joan. Gene was not only a super person he was a great boss and yes I'd call him a friend. He always had time for me to talk about work, things going on and especially the Badgers. Lots of great memories. Gene will be sorely missed. It was a pleasure to be his employee for 36 years.
Pete Meyer
Coworker
