Eugene R. AndersonSaint Francis - Passed peacefully at home on September 27th 2020 with his wife and son holding his hands. Devoted husband of Kathy, neé Ross. Father of Justin, Jayson, Megan, Miles and Tommy. Grandpa of Jonah, Caleb, Tobiah, Eve, Eli, Sara, Annie, Joy, Jillian, Emma, Logan, Tyra, Trevon and Eric. Great Grandpa of Lincoln and Theo. Adored Godfather of Lisa and Samantha. Loving brother and dearest friend of Michael as well as brother of little sister, Joey. Best friend, teacher, student, mentor, pal and Pops to Dave.Eugene had great relationships throughout his career in the printing industry for over 50 years. Eugene has a very special "up north" family whom he loved dearly and looked forward to seeing each Autumn. Mike, Linda and family meant the world to him.Eugene touched many lives and made a difference in all who met him. He was a hero to his wife and family and loved them fiercely. His greatest joy was children and family. Eugene, Andy, Dad, Pops, Grandpa, Uncle, Godfather, Honey Pie, Daddyo, and boo-boo will be missed more than these words can express. Thank you to the home hospice nurses, for making our very special and precious 24 days of transition go as smoothly as possible. There will be no services at this time.