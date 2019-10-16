|
|
Eugene R. Guzniczak "Mr. G." born to Eternal Life on October 15, 2019, age 89 years. Resident of Shorewood. Beloved husband of Julianne Mary "Julie" Guzniczak (nee Bucholtz). Loving father of Catherine Marie (Dr. Lester) Sauvage, Jr. , Mary Therese Guzniczak and John Joseph Guzniczak. Proud grandfather of Theresa and Julianne Sauvage. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Loved God first, America, family and those in need.
Visitation will take place on Friday, October 18 after 10:30 AM at St. Robert Catholic Church, 2224 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood 53211 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the Alliance to the Mentally Ill or Pro-life, appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019