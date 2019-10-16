Services
Northshore Funeral Services
3601 North Oakland Avenue
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 961-1812
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Robert Catholic Church
2224 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Robert Catholic Church
2224 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Guzniczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene R. "G." Guzniczak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene R. "G." Guzniczak Notice
Eugene R. Guzniczak "Mr. G." born to Eternal Life on October 15, 2019, age 89 years. Resident of Shorewood. Beloved husband of Julianne Mary "Julie" Guzniczak (nee Bucholtz). Loving father of Catherine Marie (Dr. Lester) Sauvage, Jr. , Mary Therese Guzniczak and John Joseph Guzniczak. Proud grandfather of Theresa and Julianne Sauvage. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Loved God first, America, family and those in need.

Visitation will take place on Friday, October 18 after 10:30 AM at St. Robert Catholic Church, 2224 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood 53211 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the Alliance to the Mentally Ill or Pro-life, appreciated.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline