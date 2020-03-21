Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Eugene R. Knippel

West Allis - After battling Alzheimer's and suffering with cancer found peace March 20, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Preceded in death by his wife Janice, parents Tony and Dorothy and his brother Matt (the late Heidi). Beloved father of Theresa (Bob) Teuteberg, Robert Knippel and Debra Zakrzewski (Ron Quartullo). Loving grandfather of Michael (Alyssa) Zakrzewski, Allen Teuteberg (Cassie Pierog) and Nicole Zakrzewski (Devon Jackels). Great-grandfather of Brayden Zakrzewski and Madison and Skylar Jackels. Brother of Bev Middleton and Judi Knippel. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Retiree of Briggs & Stratton Corporation. Due to the recent health and safety concerns private services will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
