San Antonio, TX - Eugene S. Stanley (ne Strzyzewski) died of heart failure November 7, 2020, in San Antonio, TX, at age 89. He was born October 19, 1931, in Milwaukee, the son of Stanley and Anna (Masztalerska) Strzyzewski. He graduated from Marquette University Law School and worked for 20 years at Allis-Chalmers. Beloved husband and father, "Gene" is survived by his wife, the former Sylvia J. Miley of Sheboygan, and children, Mary Stanley-Larsen (Glenn) of Las Vegas, NV, John (Myra) of McAllen, TX, and Paul of Austin, TX. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas Strzyzewski of Greenfield, and other family and friends. For the full obituary, please see https://www.funeralcaringusa.com/obituary/
