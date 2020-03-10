|
Eugene Schulist
Jackson - Schulist, Gene V. age 73. March 7, 2020. Terri (nee Jehn) lost the love of her life, her soul mate for more than 51 years. Dad of Jason (Kasia) and Nick (Melinda). Grandpa of Adam, Noah, Alexis, and Justin. Funeral Services will be held Thur., March 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson (N168 W20135 Main St). The family will greet relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Memorials to the are appreciated. For the full obituary please see the March 10th edition of the Journal Sentinel or visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
