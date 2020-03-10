Services
Schmidt Funeral Home - Jackson
N168 W20135 Main Street
Jackson, WI 53037
(262) 677-4993
Eugene Schulist
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
N168W20135 Main Street
Jackson, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
N168W20135 Main Street
Jackson, WI
Eugene Schulist

Eugene Schulist

Jackson - Schulist, Gene V. age 73. March 7, 2020. Terri (nee Jehn) lost the love of her life, her soul mate for more than 51 years. Dad of Jason (Kasia) and Nick (Melinda). Grandpa of Adam, Noah, Alexis, and Justin. Funeral Services will be held Thur., March 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson (N168 W20135 Main St). The family will greet relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Memorials to the are appreciated. For the full obituary please see the March 10th edition of the Journal Sentinel or visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
