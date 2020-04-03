|
Eugene V. "Gene" Fliss
Menomonee Falls - Eugene V. "Gene" Fliss was welcomed into God's loving hands on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at the age of 89 after many years of combat with cancer and Alzheimer's. True to his resilient nature, he would not allow it to get the better of him as he always showed his strength and profound wit.
Gene was born on February 14, 1931 and was the essence of a true valentine! He was the beloved husband of Carol (nee Wiesner) for 68 wonderful years Cherished loving father of Dean (Dina) Fliss, Lynn (Kevin) Carmody and Judy (Kevin "K.O.") O'Neill. Dear grandfather to Sean (Mellisa), Brian (Jenny), Carrie, Danny and Tim (Kristy). Oh how he loved his 12 little "greats" who always brought a huge smile to his face! Further survived by many lifelong and true blue friends and relatives close to his heart. Preceded in death by his parents Michael and Anna (nee Hoffmeister) and siblings Alfred and Evelyn.
Gene attended St. Roberts Catholic School in Shorewood and Messmer High School in Milwaukee. He was a star player on Messmer's football team and, even just weeks ago, he'd smile as he pointed to the picture on the refrigerator of #15 on the field. He served in the Korean war in the U.S. Army. He chose a career in design engineering and loved and took great pride in his work at Johnson Controls, Badger Meter and Briggs & Stratton. He was best known for being a jack of all trades, master of all. If there was something he didn't know how to do, he just figured it out - to perfection. He designed and built his first home and was intricately involved in the design and construction of the next two. He excelled in countless building/home improvement projects for family and friends throughout his life. He loved to help others, expecting nothing in return - a trait learned from his mother. He was kind, compassionate, humble and respected. He loved golfing, music, simple times with family and friends and of course chocolate ice cream!! He later acquired a passion for adult coloring books where he could again express his creativity and found a renewed purpose. He adored his three children but mostly, the love of his life, Carol. As long as she was around, life was good.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a later date after the Lord brings our world back to a state of recovery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the would be greatly appreciated.
Special thanks go out to Tom, his longtime caregiver from the Visiting Angels, whose caring compassion and dedication to both Gene and Carol were a godsend to them. Also to Stephanie, his angel nurse in the hospital, who gave exceptional care and went above and beyond in trying times to ensure comfort and peace for him and our family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020