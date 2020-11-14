1/1
Eugene Walter Schubert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Walter Schubert

Passed from this life on November 13, 2020. He was 94 years old. Beloved husband of the late Alice Schubert, the love of his life for over 70 years. Amazing father to Ricki. Brother-in-law to Ann and Bosko Sarenac, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Proud grandfather to Gregory (Emily) Zens, and Ashley (Clint) Anderson. Great Grandfather to Xavier (Ziggy) Zens, Grady and Ayla Olson, and Ryan and Zoie Zens.

Eugene is a veteran of the United States Army who actively served his country during World War II. He was known for his ingenuity as a skilled builder of homes and his strong athletic abilities.

In recent years, you could find Eugene enjoying his favorite day of the week, Sunday, relaxing while reading the newspaper, and watching football with his daughter and late wife.

He was a man who gave, and did anything for his family, always putting their needs before his own. He was the most generous man one could imagine, not only to his own family but to many others.

A private service will be held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved