Eugene Walter SchubertPassed from this life on November 13, 2020. He was 94 years old. Beloved husband of the late Alice Schubert, the love of his life for over 70 years. Amazing father to Ricki. Brother-in-law to Ann and Bosko Sarenac, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Proud grandfather to Gregory (Emily) Zens, and Ashley (Clint) Anderson. Great Grandfather to Xavier (Ziggy) Zens, Grady and Ayla Olson, and Ryan and Zoie Zens.Eugene is a veteran of the United States Army who actively served his country during World War II. He was known for his ingenuity as a skilled builder of homes and his strong athletic abilities.In recent years, you could find Eugene enjoying his favorite day of the week, Sunday, relaxing while reading the newspaper, and watching football with his daughter and late wife.He was a man who gave, and did anything for his family, always putting their needs before his own. He was the most generous man one could imagine, not only to his own family but to many others.A private service will be held.