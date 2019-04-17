Neitman, Eugene Wllis Age 97, Green Bay, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1921 to Edward and Mabel Neitman. Eugene was the youngest of seven children and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps right after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served as a radio man in the USMC-C Company - 2ndTank Battalion - 2nd Marine Division during WWII and fought in the battles on the islands of Tarawa, Saipan and Tinian. Eugene retired after 45 years at the Bell Telephone Company. He had a strong love for animals, both domestic and wild. He had a very compassionate and loving heart, an amazing sense of humor and loved to make people smile. He loved everyone that he met, and everyone that he met loved him. Eugene was a very giving and generous person. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, exploring the countryside and loved the wildlife. Eugene is survived by his son, Keith (Kristine) Neitman; grandchildren, Christopher Neitman and Kim (Eric) Perrault; great-grandchildren, Emily and Andrew Perrault; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Neitman; daughter, Sheila Neitman; four brothers and three sisters. Gathering at the Funeral Home, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 930-1130AM. Memorial Service at 1130AM. Urn burial with Military Honors to follow at Highland Memorial Park.



