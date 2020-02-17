|
Eugenia "Jean" Mirr
West Bend - Of West Bend passed peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 87. She is lovingly survived by her husband, Ervin "Red" Mirr of 69 years. Beloved mother of Dennis (Jan) Mirr, Randall Mirr and Jeanne (Neal) Jameson. Jean is further survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10:00AM until the time of the 12:00PM Prayer Service at the Schramka Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
A special thank you to the staff at Season's Hospice and New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020