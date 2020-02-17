Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenia Mirr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenia "Jean" Mirr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugenia "Jean" Mirr Notice
Eugenia "Jean" Mirr

West Bend - Of West Bend passed peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the age of 87. She is lovingly survived by her husband, Ervin "Red" Mirr of 69 years. Beloved mother of Dennis (Jan) Mirr, Randall Mirr and Jeanne (Neal) Jameson. Jean is further survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10:00AM until the time of the 12:00PM Prayer Service at the Schramka Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.

A special thank you to the staff at Season's Hospice and New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugenia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline