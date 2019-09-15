Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Hill Cemetery
166 S. Hawley Ct.
Milw, WI
(nee Frindell) Passed away Sept. 13, 2019 at the age 82. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Harold Biller. Cherished mother of Terri Stevens and Scott (Zoe) Biller. Proud grandmother of Lexi and Danny Stevens; Dan, Jordan, Justin, Leah and Lenny Biller; and Alex (Rachel) Amchislavsky and great-grandmother of Zusha Amchislavsky. Dear friend of Joyce Snap. Further survived by other relatives and friends. There are no words to express our gratitude to the wonderful staff of Silverado for all of the love and support you showed to Eunice and to our family.

Graveside service, Mon., Sept. 16 at 11:00 AM at Spring Hill Cemetery, 166 S. Hawley Ct., Milw. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Dr. Harold and Eunice Biller Design and Renovation Fund at Cong. Shalom appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
