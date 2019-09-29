Services
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
3722 S 58th St
Milwaukee, WI 53220
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF LOURDES CHURCH
3722 So. 58th St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF LOURDES CHURCH
3722 So. 58th St.
View Map
Eunice E. Mueller

Eunice E. Mueller Notice
Eunice E. Mueller

Milwaukee - (nee Fabry) Born to eternal life on September 25, 2019, age 97 years. Beloved wife and best friend of the late William. Loving mom of Lawrence W. (Teri), Donald L. (Evelyn), Thomas E. (Mary), David C. (Peggy), William R. (Brenda), Jeanne M. (Larry) Huber, John P. (Patty), Rozanne C. (Robert) Harper, Janet L. and the late Richard F. and the late Kenneth J. Mueller. Dear sister of Delores Stefancin. Also survived by 24 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, other family and friends. Eunice was a member of the Golden Hawaiians. A very special thank you to the residents and staff at the Franciscan Villa Community, for your love, support and friendship.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 4:00-7:00 PM, Prayer Service at 7 PM. Additional visitation on Thursday, October 3, 10-11 AM, Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM at OUR LADY OF LOURDES CHURCH, 3722 So. 58th St. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
