Eunice I. Fauk (Nee Werthmann)
Brookfield - Found peace on December 28, 2019 at the age 92. Beloved wife of the late Edgar F. Fauk and amazing mother of Debera (Robert) Rosenkranz, Holly (Patrick) Stiemke and Kathleen (William) Hamersmeier. Also a special Grandma to Tristan and Gregory Rosenkranz.
Eunice taught us what it means to be loving, kind, strong compassionate and grateful for everything we have.
She was a fantastic friend to many and will be deeply missed by those she knew. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association or Haws of Waukesha.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, January 11, 2020 10-11:30 AM. Funeral Service 11:30 AM
