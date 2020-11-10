1/
Eunice J. Hoffman
1933 - 2020
Eunice J. Hoffman

March 10, 1933 - November 7, 2020. Passed away at the age of 87 in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Survived by her sister Marlene (the late Jerome) O'Neil and brother Dennis (Margaret) Hoffman. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Gertrude Hoffman, and sister Marion (the late Richard) Roskowski. Treasured aunt to her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8500 West Cold Spring Road, Greenfield, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army, Children's Wisconsin Foundation, or donor's choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
