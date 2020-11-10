Eunice J. HoffmanMarch 10, 1933 - November 7, 2020. Passed away at the age of 87 in Greenfield, Wisconsin. Survived by her sister Marlene (the late Jerome) O'Neil and brother Dennis (Margaret) Hoffman. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Gertrude Hoffman, and sister Marion (the late Richard) Roskowski. Treasured aunt to her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Further survived by other relatives and friends.A visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 8500 West Cold Spring Road, Greenfield, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army, Children's Wisconsin Foundation, or donor's choice.