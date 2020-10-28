Eunice M. HerwigMilwaukee - (nee Fusek) Eunice peacefully went home with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the young age of 84. Wife of the late Charles Herwig. Loving and devoted mother of the late Richard Fusek, the late Alice (the late John) Herman, Jill (Randy) Herwig, the late Steven Herwig, Pamela (James) Schwartz, Kim (Thomas) Tillman, and William Herwig. Cherished grandma of the late John Kriewaldt, Joseph Kriewaldt, Stephanie (Lance) Torres, Heather (James) Hailey, Kevin Herwig, Bradley (Angee) Dunn, Charles (Natasha) Shandley, Travis Herwig, Matthew (Valerie) Tillman, Joseph Tillman, and Nicholas Tillman. Beloved sister of Barbara Fusek, Terrance (Karen) Fusek, Michael Fusek, Robert (Jean) Fusek, Richie (Kathy) Fusek, the late Kathy (the late Wade) Mattice. Further survived by many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Private family services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.