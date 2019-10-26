|
|
Eunice Patek
Found peace October 24, 2019 at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Frank Patek. Loving mother Kathleen Fagan, Mary Lou Gardipee, Susan Schoenauer (Chris Schultz), David (Chris) Patek, the late Richard Patek, Patricia (Daryl) Dobrzynski, and Frank (Kathy) Patek. Proud grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friend. Visitation will be Wednesday at Schaff Funeral Home, 3:00 PM until time of service 6:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019