Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Patek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Patek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Patek Notice
Eunice Patek

Found peace October 24, 2019 at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Frank Patek. Loving mother Kathleen Fagan, Mary Lou Gardipee, Susan Schoenauer (Chris Schultz), David (Chris) Patek, the late Richard Patek, Patricia (Daryl) Dobrzynski, and Frank (Kathy) Patek. Proud grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friend. Visitation will be Wednesday at Schaff Funeral Home, 3:00 PM until time of service 6:00 PM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline