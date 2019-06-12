|
Tomka, Eunice R. (Nee Haase) passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on June 7, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of Frank. Loving mother of Susan, Kathryn, Nancy, Mary Smith, and Andrew (Carla). Proud grandmother of Brandon Smith and Spencer Smith. Eunice is further survived by siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., S. Milw.) from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at church at 11:00AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019